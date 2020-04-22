airBaltic S20 operations as of 0245GMT 22APR20

airBaltic in the last few days further adjusted planned summer 2020 operation, as the airline schedules service resumption as early as 13MAY20. Latest update sees additional service reduction compared to earlier report on Airlineroute. Upon service resumption, the airline will only operate Airbus A220-300 aircraft, leading to selected routes previously served by Dash8-Q400 only with minimal capacity changes despite frequency reductions.



Airlineroute earlier this month highlighted the airline’s network changes citing July 2020 schedule, resulted in conclusion of service cancellations at Tallinn. Per airline’s full update, certain routes will be resumed by late-August 2020.



Planned service adjustment as of 0245GMT 22APR20 as follows.



Riga – Aberdeen Cancelled (originally listed as 2 weekly)

Riga – Adler/Sochi Cancelled (2)

Riga – Almaty Cancelled (3)

Riga – Amsterdam eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 22JUN20; originally listed as 14 weekly)

Riga – Athens eff 23JUN20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Baku Cancelled (2)

Riga – Barcelona eff 16JUN20 4 weekly (7)

Riga – Berlin Tegel eff 01JUN20 6 weekly (12 weekly from 17AUG20; reduced from 14 weekly)

Riga – Billund eff 06JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 10 weekly)

Riga – Bordeaux Cancelled (2)

Riga – Brussels eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (10)

Riga – Budapest eff 21JUL20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Catania Cancelled (2)

Riga – Copenhagen eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 10AUG20; All service operated by A220, instead of A220/Dash8; reduced from 21 weekly)

Riga – Dublin eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (4)

Riga – Dubrovnik eff 27JUL20 2 weekly (2)

Riga – Dusseldorf eff 16JUN20 4 weekly (6)

Riga – Frankfurt eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (12)

Riga – Gdansk Cancelled (3)

Riga – Geneva Cancelled (3)

Riga – Gothenburg eff 03AUG20 5 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8/737; reduced from 7 weekly)

Riga – Hamburg eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Riga – Helsinki eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 06JUL20, 21 from 20JUL20, 28 from 03AUG20; reduced from 34 weekly)

Riga – Kaliningrad eff 03AUG20 7 weekly (Initially listed as 6 weekly Dash8-Q400)

Riga – Kazan Cancelled (2)

Riga – Klaipeda/Palanga eff 08JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 29JUN20; A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 14 weekly)

Riga – Kos Cancelled (1)

Riga – Kyiv Borispil eff 01JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 27JUL20, 21 from 10AUG20; A220 replaces 737/A220/Dash8; reduced from 25 weekly)

Riga – Larnaca eff 11AUG20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Liepaja eff 13JUL20 4 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 6 weekly)

Riga – Lisbon eff 30JUN20 2 weekly (2)

Riga – London Gatwick eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 08JUN20; reduced from 14 weekly)

Riga – Lviv Cancelled (4)

Riga – Madrid eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (4)

Riga – Malaga eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (3)

Riga – Malta Cancelled (2)

Riga – Milan Malpensa eff 25JUN20 2 weekly (6)

Riga – Minsk eff 13JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; originally listed as 7 weekly)

Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 22JUN20, 21 from 13JUL20, 28 from 17AUG20; originally listed as 28 weekly)

Riga – Munich eff 13MAY20 6 weekly (12)

Riga – Nice eff 22JUN20 2 weekly (5)

Riga – Odessa eff 10AUG20 2 weekly (8)

Riga – Olbia Cancelled (2)

Riga – Oslo eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 29JUN20; 20 weekly as of 08MAR20; A220 replaces 737/Dash8)

Riga – Palma Mallorca Cancelled (2)

Riga – Paris CDG eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (12)

Riga – Prague eff 20JUL20 5 weekly (7)

Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 15JUN20 3 weekly (4)

Riga – Rhodes Cancelled (1)

Riga – Rijeka 29JUL20 – 16SEP20 1 weekly (2)

Riga – Rome eff 31JUL20 2 weekly (6)

Riga – Split eff 29JUN20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 31JUL20; reduced from 3 weekly)

Riga – St. Petersburg eff 06JUL20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 13JUL20, 21 from 23JUL20, 28 from 17AUG20; A220 replaces 737/A220/Dash8; originally listed as 28 weekly)

Riga – Stavanger Cancelled (2)

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUN20, 21 from 03AUG20; A220 replaces Dash8; reduced from 27 weekly)

Riga – Stuttgart eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (4)

Riga – Tallinn eff 13MAY20 7 weekly (14 from 07JUN20, 28 from 06JUL20, 35 from 10AUG20; A220 replaces A220/Dash8; reduced from 46 weekly)

Riga – Tampere Cancelled (6)

Riga – Tbilisi eff 12AUG20 3 weekly (8)

Riga – Tel Aviv eff 28JUL20 2 weekly (5)

Riga – Thessaloniki Cancelled (2)

Riga – Turku eff 20JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 11 weekly)

Riga – Venice Cancelled (3)

Riga – Vienna eff 08JUN20 7 weekly (12)

Riga – Vilnius eff 01JUN20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 14JUN20, 28 from 06JUL20, 35 from 10AUG20; reduced from 41 weekly)

Riga – Warsaw eff 20JUL20 7 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Riga – Zurich eff 06JUL20 7 weekly (11)

Tallinn – Amsterdam eff 08JUN20 7 weekly (originally listed as 7 weekly)

Tallinn – Berlin Tegel eff 11JUN20 2 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Brussels eff 24AUG20 3 weekly (originally listed as 6 weekly)

Tallinn – Copenhagen eff 24AUG20 6 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; originally listed as 6 weekly)

Tallinn – London Gatwick eff 09JUN20 2 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Malaga eff 29AUG20 1 weekly (2)

Tallinn – Oslo eff 11JUN20 2 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Paris CDG eff 08JUN20 3 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda eff 24AUG20 6 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 12 weekly)

Tallinn – Vienna eff 25AUG20 3 weekly (4)

Tallinn – Vilnius eff 06JUL20 11 weekly (A220 replaces Dash8-Q400; reduced from 16 weekly)

Vilnius – Amsterdam eff 15JUN20 7 weekly (originally listed as 7 weekly)

Vilnius – Berlin Tegel eff 15JUN20 4 weekly (planned increase from 4 to 6 weekly cancelled)

Vilnius – Dubrovnik Cancelled (2)

Vilnius – Munich eff 15JUN20 4 weekly (Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, instead of 5)

Vilnius – Paris CDG eff 16JUN20 3 weekly (4)

Vilnius – Zurich Cancelled (2)