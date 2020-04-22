Condor extends interim schedule to 15MAY20

Condor on its website updated its interim operation, now extended until 15MAY20 inclusive. Effective immediately until 15MAY20, the airline’s regular scheduled service consists the following.
Frankfurt – Gran Canaria 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Tenerife South 2 weekly
