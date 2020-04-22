Japanese carrier StarFlyer yesterday (21APR20) announced further service reduction for the week of 21APR20, with additional reduction on key routes. Planned operation for the week of 21APR20 as follows.
Kitakyushu – Okinawa 1 daily cancelled
Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled from 11MAR20 to 31MAY20
Nagoya Chubu – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled from 11MAR20 to 31MAY20
Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka Reduce from 8 to 3 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Kitakyushu Reduce from 11 to 3 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya Reduce from 6 to 3 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami 5 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Yamaguchi-Ube 3 daily
StarFlyer week of 21APR20 operations
