StarFlyer week of 21APR20 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Japanese carrier StarFlyer yesterday (21APR20) announced further service reduction for the week of 21APR20, with additional reduction on key routes. Planned operation for the week of 21APR20 as follows.

Kitakyushu – Okinawa 1 daily cancelled
Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled from 11MAR20 to 31MAY20
Nagoya Chubu – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled from 11MAR20 to 31MAY20
Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka Reduce from 8 to 3 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Kitakyushu Reduce from 11 to 3 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya Reduce from 6 to 3 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami 5 daily
Tokyo Haneda – Yamaguchi-Ube 3 daily

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.