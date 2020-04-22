StarFlyer week of 21APR20 operations

Japanese carrier StarFlyer yesterday (21APR20) announced further service reduction for the week of 21APR20, with additional reduction on key routes. Planned operation for the week of 21APR20 as follows.



Kitakyushu – Okinawa 1 daily cancelled

Kitakyushu – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled from 11MAR20 to 31MAY20

Nagoya Chubu – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled from 11MAR20 to 31MAY20

Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka Reduce from 8 to 3 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Kitakyushu Reduce from 11 to 3 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya Reduce from 6 to 3 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami 5 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Yamaguchi-Ube 3 daily