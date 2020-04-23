Garuda Indonesia 22APR20 – 30APR20 International operations as of 0445GMT 23APR20

Garuda Indonesia in the last few weeks gradually reduced International operation. For the period of 22APR20 – 30APR20, planned International operation as of 0445GMT 23APR20 as follows. Further changes remain possible.
Denpasar – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Amsterdam 1 weekly 777-300ER
Jakarta – Hong Kong 3 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly 737-800
Jakarta – Melbourne 1 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Singapore 5 weekly 737-800/A330-300
Jakarta – Sydney 1 weekly A330-300
Jakarta – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly A330-300/-900neo
