Virgin Atlantic 27APR20 – 17MAY20 Inventory update as of 0655GMT 24APR20

Virgin Atlantic this week filed additional inventory changes, which sees scheduled passenger service suspension being extended. Previously scheduled to resume on 27APR20, passenger service suspension is now scheduled until 10MAY20, as of 0655GMT 24APR20. For the period of 11MAY20 – 17MAY20, reservation is not available.



Latest adjustment impacts following service. Virgin Atlantic will continue to offer these service, for cargo transport only.



London Heathrow – Hong Kong Alternating days

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily

London Heathrow – New York JFK 1 daily

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong Alternating days from 02MAY20