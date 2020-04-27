Air New Zealand revises Domestic operations from 28APR20

Air New Zealand in the last few days revised planned domestic operation, effective Tuesday 28APR20. This coincides with New Zealand moving from COVID-19 Alert Level 4 to 3 from 0000LT 28APR20. Revised operation from 28APR20 as follows.



Auckland – Christchurch 2 daily A320 (1 daily on Sundays)

Auckland – Napier 3 weekly Dash8-Q300

Auckland – Tauranga 3 weekly Dash8-Q300

Auckland – Wellington 1 daily A320

Christchurch – Dunedin 1 daily ATR72

Christchurch – Wellington 2 daily Dash8-Q300 (1 daily ATR72 on weekends)

Wellington – Nelson 7 weekly Dash8-Q300 (1 flight on Mon/Tue/Wed, 2 flights on Thur/Fri)