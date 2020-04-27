Vietnam Airlines to expand Russia network in S20

Vietnam Airlines in the last few weeks filed expanded service to Russia, operating on scheduled charter basis. The Skyteam member plans to operate service from Cam Ranh/Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, with Boeing 787 between July and October 2020.



Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Ekaterinburg eff 03OCT20 1 weekly 787

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 787

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Vladivostok eff 01JUL20 Bi-weekly with 787

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Novosibirsk 25SEP20 – 16OCT20 Every 10-11 days with 787

Phu Quoc – Ekaterinburg 04OCT20 – 15OCT20 Every 11 days with 787

Phu Quoc – Novosibirsk eff 05OCT20 1 weekly 787

Phu Quoc – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 11SEP20 1 weekly 787

Phu Quoc – Vladivostok 16SEP20 – 14OCT20 Bi-weekly with 787