Bamboo Airways suspends International bookings until late-Sep 2020 as of 27APR20

Bamboo Airways in the last few days filed changes to its inventory, which now sees International flight not available for reservation for travel up to 30SEP20 inclusive, as the airline displays “sold out” on its web booking system. Due to this latest adjustment, following planned new routes in summer 2020 season is tentatively postponed to October 2020.



Latest adjustment as of 0925GMT 27APR20, as follows.



Hanoi – Kaohsiung eff 01OCT20 1 daily A321neo (System displays “Sold out” from 01JUN20 to 30SEP20)

Hanoi – Prague eff 03OCT20 2 weekly 787-9 (System displays “Sold out” from 03JUN20 to 30SEP20)

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon eff 06OCT20 1 daily 787-9 (System displays “Sold out” from 01JUN20 to 05OCT20)



Existing International routes also displays “Sold out” for travel until 30SEP20 inclusive:

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon

Da Nang – Seoul Incheon

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan



There are no updates regarding the airline’s Da Nang – Taipei Taoyuan service. Additional changes expected in the next few weeks.