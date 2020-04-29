Air Rarotonga 21APR20 – 31MAY20 Interim operations as of 28APR20

Air Rarotonga last week resumed operation, initially operating limited service on Rarotonga – Aitutaki route. The airline initially planned to suspend operation from 21MAR20 to 30APR20, however the airline resumed service on 21APR20.



From 21APR20 to 31MAY20, the airline will only serve Rarotonga – Aitutaki route 3 times weekly, based on available flights for booking on the airline’s website. Planned operation may be revised pending on further review.



GZ612 RAR0800 – 0850AIT SF3 13

GZ618 RAR1530 – 1620AIT SF3 5



GZ613 AIT0910 – 1000RAR SF3 13

GZ619 AIT1640 – 1730RAR SF3 5