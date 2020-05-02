Aerolineas Argentinas June 2020 International operations as of 1130GMT 02MAY20

Aerolineas Argentinas in the last few weeks filed preliminary International schedule for the month of June 2020. Based on current listing, the Skyteam member intends to resume International flights as early as 01JUN20.



As of 1125GMT 02MAY20, planned International service for the period of 01JUN20 – 01JUL20 as follows.



Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Asuncion 3 weekly 737-700

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Bogota 3 weekly 737-700

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Cancun 3 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Lima 3 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Madrid 8 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Miami 5 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – New York JFK 3 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Rome 3 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santa Cruz 3 weekly Austral E190

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile 1 daily 737-700

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 737-800