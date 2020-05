Aeroflot Mainline May 2020 operations as of 03MAY20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines during the month of May 2020 continues to downsize operations. Previously highlighted, the Skyteam member has suspended all International scheduled service until 31MAY20, while reservation closed between 01JUN20 and 31JUL20.



Domestically, including service to Simferopol, the airline further reduces operation, with additional reductions or cancellations in effect for the week of 04MAY20.

Planned Mainline operation from 04MAY20 to 31MAY20, as of 03MAY20 OAG schedules, as follows.



Krasnoyarsk – Adler/Sochi cancelled 04MAY20 – 30MAY20

Krasnoyarsk – Simferopol cancelled 04MAY20 – 28MAY20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Abakan cancelled 04MAY20 – 27MAY20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Anapa 04MAY20 – 11MAY20 4 weekly (1 daily from 12MAY20, 2 daily from 18MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Arkhangelsk 04MAY20 – 11MAY20 4 weekly (1 daily from 12MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Astrakhan 05MAY20 – 12MAY20 3 weekly (1 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barnaul 04MAY20 – 13MAY20 4 weekly (1 daily from 14MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgorod 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 cancelled (1 daily from 10MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Chelyabinsk 05MAY20 – 12MAY20 7 weekly (2 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ekaterinburg 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Gelendzhik 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 1 weekly (1 daily from 10MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Grozny 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Irkutsk 04MAY20 – 11MAY20 3 weekly (1 daily from 12MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Izhevsk 04MAY20 – 13MAY20 5 weekly (1 daily from 14MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kaliningrad 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kazan 04MAY20 – 110MAY20 1 daily (2 daily from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Kemerovo 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 10MAY20, 7 from 19MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Khabarovsk 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 1 daily, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Khanty-Mansiysk 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 10MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Krasnodar 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 11 weekly (14 weekly from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Krasnoyarsk 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 3 weekly (10 weekly from 10MAY20, 11 from 15MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Magadan 05MAY20 – 17MAY20 Rossiya Airlines service operates 4 weekly (6 weekly from 18MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Magas 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Magnitogorsk 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 5 weekly (1 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Makhachkala 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 3 weekly (1 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mineralnye Vody 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 5 weekly (2 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Murmansk 04MAY20 – 11MAY20 5 weekly (Selected flights operated by SSJ100 iso A320; 1 daily A320 from 12MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nalchik 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhnekamsk 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhnevartovsk 04MAY20 – 08MAY20 3 weekly SSJ100 (1 daily A320 from 09MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nizhniy Novgorod 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 cancelled (2 daily from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novokuznetsk 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 10MAY20, 7 from 17MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novosibirsk 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily A321 from 10MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Novy Urengoy 04MAY20 – 08MAY20 1 weekly SSJ100 (1 daily A320 from 09MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Omsk 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 3 weekly (1 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Orenburg 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 6 weekly (1 daily from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Perm 04MAY20 – 15MAY20 1 daily SSJ100 (6 weekly SSJ100/A320 from 19MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky 04MAY20 – 31MAY20 1 daily, A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rostov-on-Don 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 1 daily (2 daily from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – St. Petersburg 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 25 weekly (33 weekly by 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Samara 04MAY20 – 11MAY20 1 daily (2 daily from 12MAY20, 3 daily from 18MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Saratov 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 4 weekly (1 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Simferopol 39 weekly (35 weekly week of 17MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Stavropol 04MAY20 – 12MAY20 3 weekly (1 daily from 13MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Surgut 1 daily (Selected days cancelled for week of 04MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Syktyvkar 04MAY20 – 09MAY20 1 weekly (1 daily from 10MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tomsk 04MAY20 – 08MAY20 cancelled (1 daily from 09MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tyumen 04MAY20 – 11MAY20 6 weekly SSJ100/A320 (1 daily A320 from 12MAY20, 9 weekly from 16MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ufa 04MAY20 – 11MAY20 1 daily SSJ100/A320 (1 daily A320 from 12MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulyanovsk 05MAY20 – 08MAY20 cancelled (1 daily from 09MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vladikavkaz 04MAY20 – 10MAY20 cancelled (4 weekly from 11MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vladivostok 1 daily (2 daily from 28MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Volgograd 1 daily (selected dates cancelled)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yakutsk cancelled from 04MAY20 – 30MAY20

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk 04MAY20 – 27MAY20 3 weekly (4 weekly 14MAY20 – 22MAY20; 7 from 28MAY20)



Following service operated by Rossiya cancelled:

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Khabarovsk 04MAY20 – 26MAY20 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Simferopol 04MAY20 – 21MAY20 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky 03MAY20 – 14MAY20 1 daily (Resumes as 1 weekly from 15MAY20, 1 daily from 23MAY20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vladivostok 04MAY20 – 21MAY20 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk 04MAY20 – 21MAY20 1 daily