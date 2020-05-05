KLM tentatively schedules 777-300ER Paramaribo service from late-May 2021

KLM in the week of 03MAY20’s OAG schedules update extended schedule listing into the first week of June 2021. Based on latest schedule extension up to 03JUN21 for the moment, the Skyteam member plans Boeing 777-300ER service on Amsterdam – Paramaribo route, effective 31MAY21.



Subject to further adjustment due to on-going situation, Paramaribo is KLM’s sole Boeing 747-400PAX scheduled destination until 30MAY21, based on current listing. The Skyteam member is expected to file additional changes for the remainder of summer 2020 season, which may see earlier 747-400PAX retirement.



KL713 AMS1110 – 1520PBM 77W x35

KL714 PBM1755 – 0800+1AMS 77W x35