Qantas Airways in recent schedule filing scheduled one-time Boeing 747-400 service on Melbourne – Tokyo Haneda route. The 747-400 will operate this route on 19OCT20, replacing Airbus A330 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
QF079 MEL1130 – 2000HND 744 19OCT20
QF080 HND2130 – 1000+1MEL 744 19OCT20
Qantas schedules one-time 747 Melbourne – Tokyo service in late-Oct 2020
