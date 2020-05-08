Thai AirAsia X S20 operations as of 0845GMT 08MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Thai AirAsia X has filed service adjustment for its planned operation in Summer 2020 season. The airline still intends to resume service from mid-June 2020, initially with Seoul and Shanghai. Service resumption to Japan will begin in August 2020, instead of July, based on available flights for booking on the airline’s website.

Planned operation as of 0845GMT 08MAY20 as follows.

Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka eff 01AUG20 3 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Nagoya Chubu eff 02AUG20 3 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai eff 01AUG20 2 daily
Bangkok Don Mueang – Sapporo New Chitose eff 01AUG20 4 weekly
Bangkok Don Mueang – Seoul Incheon eff 17JUN20 2 daily
Bangkok Don Mueang – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 17JUN20 1 daily
Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 3 daily

