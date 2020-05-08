Air Tahiti closes Cook Islands reservation in June 2020

Air Tahiti in recent inventory update closed reservation for service to Cook Islands, its sole International service, for the month of June 2020. The airline previously suspended Papeete – Rarotonga service from 18MAR20 to 31MAY20, however reservation for June is no longer available. First available flight for reservation is scheduled on 04JUL20, with ATR42 aircraft operating once weekly.



VT035 PPT1125 – 1405RAR AT4 6

VT037 RAR1515 – 1740PPT AT4 6