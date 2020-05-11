CSA Czech Airlines May 2020 scheduled operations as of 10MAY20

Skyteam member CSA Czech Airlines starting next week plans to resume scheduled passenger operation, based on recent schedule update. CSA intends to operate service on 18MAY20, initially with 7 routes. Planned operation for the period of 18MAY20 – 31MAY20 as of 10MAY20 as follows.



Additional changes remain likely, due to various travel restrictions.



Prague – Amsterdam eff 18MAY20 2 daily A320

Prague – Bucharest eff 25MAY20 6 weekly 737-800

Prague – Frankfurt eff 18MAY20 6 weekly A319/ATR72

Prague – Kyiv Borispil eff 18MAY20 2 daily A319/737-800

Prague – Odessa eff 18MAY20 4 weekly A319

Prague – Paris CDG eff 18MAY20 3 daily A320

Prague – Stockholm Arlanda eff 21MAY20 2 weekly 737-800