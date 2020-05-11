British Airways week of 10MAY20 European operations

British Airways in the last few weeks further downsized intra-European operations. For the week of 10MAY20, the oneWorld carrier only scheduled 11 routes from London Heathrow, with 44 weekly departures. Due to ongoing review, selected flights may already closed for reservation, but not reflected in schedule listing.



London Heathrow – Aberdeen 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Amsterdam 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Barcelona 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Edinburgh 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Gibraltar 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Glasgow 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Isle of Man 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Lisbon 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Nice 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Paris CDG 3 weekly