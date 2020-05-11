Air France week of 17MAY20 European operations as of 10MAY20

Air France recently filed changes to its European operations, since last report filed on Airlineroute. For the week of 17MAY20, AF schedules 84 weekly departures from Paris CDG, on 23 routes. Selected service may be restricted to cargo operations only, due to travel restrictions.



Planned operation for the week of 17MAY20 as of 10MAY20 as follows.



Paris CDG – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Paris CDG – Athens 1 weekly (resumes on 23MAY20)

Paris CDG – Barcelona 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Bordeaux 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Brest 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Copenhagen 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Dublin 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Edinburgh 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Frankfurt 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Geneva 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Lisbon 7 weekly

Paris CDG – London Heathrow 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Madrid 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Manchester 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Marseille 12 weekly

Paris CDG – Montpellier 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Munich 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Nice 14 weekly

Paris CDG – Rome 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Stockholm Arlanda 4 weekly

Paris CDG – Toulouse 12 weekly

Paris CDG – Warsaw 2 weekly