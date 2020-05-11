TAROM week of 10MAY20 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Skyteam member TAROM during the week of 10MAY20 scheduled following routes, offering up to 90 weekly flights in total, with possible last-minute changes.

Bucharest – Amsterdam 5 weekly
Bucharest – Athens 2 weekly
Bucharest – Brussels 2 weekly
Bucharest – Chisinau 17 weekly
Bucharest – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Bucharest – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Bucharest – Munich 2 weekly
Bucharest – Paris CDG 4 weekly
Bucharest – Tel Aviv 6 weekly
Bucharest – Vienna 2 weekly

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.