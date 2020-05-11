Skyteam member TAROM during the week of 10MAY20 scheduled following routes, offering up to 90 weekly flights in total, with possible last-minute changes.
Bucharest – Amsterdam 5 weekly
Bucharest – Athens 2 weekly
Bucharest – Brussels 2 weekly
Bucharest – Chisinau 17 weekly
Bucharest – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Bucharest – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Bucharest – Munich 2 weekly
Bucharest – Paris CDG 4 weekly
Bucharest – Tel Aviv 6 weekly
Bucharest – Vienna 2 weekly
TAROM week of 10MAY20 operations
