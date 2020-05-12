Delta Air Lines starting tomorrow (13MAY20) is temporarily cancelling service to 10 airports, as part of service consolidations at selected key cities. Following routes will be cancelled from 13MAY20 to 31AUG20.
Atlanta – Akron/Canton
Atlanta – Burbank
Atlanta – Chicago Midway
Atlanta – Manchester NH
Atlanta – Newport News
Atlanta – Providence
Atlanta – Westchester County
Detroit – Chicago Midway
Detroit – Manchester NH
Detroit – New York Stewart/Newburgh
Detroit – Providence
Detroit – Westchester County
Las Vegas – Long Beach
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Chicago Midway
Salt Lake City – Burbank
Salt Lake City – Long Beach
Salt Lake City – Oakland
Delta temporarily cancels selected domestic routes May – Aug 2020
