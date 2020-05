Cathay Pacific May/June 2020 operations as of 10MAY20

Cathay Pacific in late-April 2020 filed operation for the month of June 2020, which sees extension of current interim schedule. The oneWorld carrier intends to increase operation from 21JUN20. Following information is as of 10MAY20, with possible further changes.



Hong Kong – Amsterdam eff 21JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Bangkok eff 01JUN20 3 weekly A330-300 (4 weekly from 24JUN20)

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital eff 22JUN20 4 weekly 777-300

Hong Kong – Delhi 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 22JUN20)

Hong Kong – Frankfurt eff 21JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City 6 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly from 01JUN20, 1 daily from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – London Heathrow 2 weekly A350-1000XWB (5 weekly from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – Los Angeles 2 weekly A350-1000XWB (5 weekly from 22JUN20)

Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – Melbourne eff 24JUN20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Mumbai eff 22JUN20 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai eff 21JUN20 1 daily A330-300

Hong Kong – San Francisco eff 22JUN20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon eff 21JUN20 1 daily A330-300

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 21JUN20 4 weekly 777-300

Hong Kong – Singapore 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – Sydney 2 weekly A350-900XWB (5 weekly from 24JUN20)

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – Vancouver 2 weekly A350-900XWB (5 weekly from 21JUN20)



Cathay Dragon service



Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 21JUN20)

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A330-300