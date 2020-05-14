Air Rarotonga extends interim schedule to late-June 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Rarotonga in the last few days extended reduced domestic schedule until late-June 2020, which sees the airline continues to operate 3 weekly Rarotonga – Aitutaki route. The adjustment, now effective until 30JUN20, is based on the airline’s reservation system on its website.

Planned operational schedule for June 2020 remains unchanged.

GZ612 RAR0800 – 0850AIT SF3 13
GZ618 RAR1530 – 1620AIT SF3 5

GZ613 AIT0910 – 1000RAR SF3 13
GZ619 AIT1640 – 1730RAR SF3 5

For the week of 08JUN20, the airline only operates 2 weekly flights.

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.