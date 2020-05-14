Air Rarotonga extends interim schedule to late-June 2020

Air Rarotonga in the last few days extended reduced domestic schedule until late-June 2020, which sees the airline continues to operate 3 weekly Rarotonga – Aitutaki route. The adjustment, now effective until 30JUN20, is based on the airline’s reservation system on its website.



Planned operational schedule for June 2020 remains unchanged.



GZ612 RAR0800 – 0850AIT SF3 13

GZ618 RAR1530 – 1620AIT SF3 5



GZ613 AIT0910 – 1000RAR SF3 13

GZ619 AIT1640 – 1730RAR SF3 5



For the week of 08JUN20, the airline only operates 2 weekly flights.