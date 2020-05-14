Air Seychelles resumes domestic flights from late-April 2020

Air Seychelles in late-April 2020 resumed operations, as the airline restores domestic operation. Initially the airline operates interim schedule, from 29APR20 to 30JUN20, with 2 daily Mahe Island – Praslin flights on board DHC6 aircraft (one flight on Sundays). This service is available to residents only.



HM3090 SEZ0850 – 0910PRI DHT x7

HM3170 SEZ1705 – 1725PRI DHT D



HM3095 PRI0925 – 0945SEZ DHT X7

HM3177 PRI1740 – 1800SEZ DHT D



Based on the airline’s system, the airline by 01JUL20 will increase service 7-15 daily round-trip flights, 11-19 daily from August.