Starlux Airlines outlines reduced operation in June 2020

Starlux Airlines in June 2020 will resume scheduled passenger operation, initially with reduced operation. For the month of June 2020, planned operation includes Macau and Penang.
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau eff 02JUN20 3 weekly
JX205 TPE1840 – 2025MFM 32Q 257
JX206 MFM2125 – 2315TPE 32Q 257
Taipei Taoyuan – Penang eff 11JUN20 1 weekly
JX721 TPE0940 – 1410PEN 32Q 4
JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q 4
