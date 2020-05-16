airBaltic on Friday (15MAY20) filed initial operation for the week of 18MAY20, when it resumes regular operation. From 18MAY20 to 24MAY20, the airline plans to operate following routes, on board Airbus A220-300 aircraft.
Riga – Frankfurt 1 daily
Riga – Oslo 1 daily
Riga – Tallinn 1 daily
Riga – Vilnius 1 daily
Tallinn – Amsterdam 1 daily
Tallinn – Copenhagen 3 weekly
Tallinn – Oslo 2 weekly
airBaltic week of 18MAY20 operations as of 15MAY20
