Jetstar Japan yesterday (18MAY20) extended interim schedule into June 2020, which also includes additional route cancellation, for the period of 01JUN20 – 14JUN20. During this period, the airline will only operate following routes.
Tokyo Narita – Fukuoka 9 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Sapporo New Chitose 9 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Osaka Kansai service is cancelled during this period.
Jetstar Japan 01–14JUN20 operations as of 18MAY20
