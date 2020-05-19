Jetstar Japan 01–14JUN20 operations as of 18MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Jetstar Japan yesterday (18MAY20) extended interim schedule into June 2020, which also includes additional route cancellation, for the period of 01JUN20 – 14JUN20. During this period, the airline will only operate following routes.

Tokyo Narita – Fukuoka 9 weekly
Tokyo Narita – Sapporo New Chitose 9 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Osaka Kansai service is cancelled during this period.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 October 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.