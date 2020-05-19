Jetstar Japan 01–14JUN20 operations as of 18MAY20

Jetstar Japan yesterday (18MAY20) extended interim schedule into June 2020, which also includes additional route cancellation, for the period of 01JUN20 – 14JUN20. During this period, the airline will only operate following routes.



Tokyo Narita – Fukuoka 9 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Sapporo New Chitose 9 weekly



Tokyo Narita – Osaka Kansai service is cancelled during this period.