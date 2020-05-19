Bamboo Airways re-opens International reservations from July 2020

Bamboo Airways in the last few days re-opened reservation for its planned new International service. As of 0345GMT 19MAY20, latest adjustment as follows.



Hanoi – Kaohsiung eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321 (Reservation previously closed up to 24OCT20)

Hanoi – Prague eff 25OCT20 2 weekly 787-9 (Reservation previously closed for travel into 2021), Subject to Government Approval

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon eff 01JUL20 1 daily 787-9 (Reservation previously closed up to 24OCT20)



The airline also filed changes to its existing International service, as the airline re-opened reservation for travel in the third quarter of 2020:

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 1 daily A321

Da Nang – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 1 daily A321

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321



Planned operations remain subject to change.