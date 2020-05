Aegean Airlines S20 operations as of 20MAY20

Aegean Airlines in the last few days filed revised summer 2020 operation. The Star Alliance carrier starting this week will gradually resume operations, which will be implemented by various phases. Planned changes as of 1520GMT 20MAY20 as follows.



Athens – Amman eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320

Athens – Amsterdam eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily A321 from 01JUL20)

Athens – Barcelona eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A320 (12 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Bari eff 27JUL20 2 weekly A319/320

Athens – Beirut eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320

Athens – Belgrade eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A319/320

Athens – Berlin Tegel eff 13JUN20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily A320/321 from 01JUL20)

Athens – Bilbao eff 04AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Birmingham eff 04AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Bologna eff 22JUN20 2 weekly A320 (5 weekly A319/320 from 01JUL20)

Athens – Bordeaux eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Borg el Arab eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A319

Athens – Brussels eff 01JUN20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly (13 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Bucharest eff 06JUN20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 11JUN20, 4 weekly from 21JUN20, 15 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Budapest eff 03JUL20 4 weekly A320

Athens – Cairo eff 01JUL20 17 weekly A320/321

Athens – Casablanca eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Catania eff 02JUL20 4 weekly A319/320

Athens – Copenhagen eff 25JUN20 2 weekly (6 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Dublin eff 20JUN20 2 weekly A320 (5 weekly A320/321 from 01JUL20)

Athens – Dubrovnik eff 25JUN20 2 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 03JUL20)

Athens – Dusseldorf eff 03JUN20 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 22JUN20, 1 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Edinburgh eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Frankfurt eff 26MAY20 2 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 01JUN20, 6 weekly from 18JUN20, 1 daily from 25JUN20, 2 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Geneva eff 28MAY20 2 weekly A320 (9 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Hamburg eff 25JUN20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Hannover eff 03AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Helsinki eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Ibiza eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Istanbul eff 01JUL20 3 daily A320

Athens – Izmir eff 01JUL20 7 weekly Dash8-Q400

Athens – Jeddah eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A320 (Reservation not available)

Athens – Krakow eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A319/320

Athens – Kyiv Borispil eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Lisbon eff 13JUN20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 21JUN20, 8 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – London Heathrow eff 11JUN20 1 daily A320 (2 daily from 25JUN20, 3 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Luxembourg eff 26JUN20 3 weekly A319/320

Athens – Lyon eff 02JUL20 4 weekly A320

Athens – Madrid eff 20JUN20 2 weekly A320 (12 weekly A320/321 from 01JUL20)

Athens – Malaga eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A320/321

Athens – Malta eff 26JUN20 4 weekly A319/320

Athens – Manchester eff 16JUL20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Marseille eff 01JUL20 1 daily A320

Athens – Milan Malpensa eff 11JUN20 1 daily A320 (19 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Moscow Domodedovo eff 01JUL20 10 weekly A320

Athens – Munich 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 01JUN20, 1 daily from 18JUN20, 2 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Nantes eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Naples eff 23JUN20 2 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 30JUN20)

Athens – Nice eff 01JUL20 1 daily A320

Athens – Nuremberg eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Paris CDG eff 11JUN20 3 weekly A320 (6 weekly from 20JUN20, 1 daily from 27JUN20, 4 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Pisa eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Podgorica eff 03AUG20 2 weekly Dash8-Q400

Athens – Porto eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A320

Athens – Prague eff 23JUN20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily from 30JUN20)

Athens – Rome eff 11JUN20 1 daily A320 (3 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Skopje eff 01AUG20 3 weekly Dash8-Q400

Athens – Sofia eff 11JUN20 3 weekly A320 (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Split eff 06JUL20 4 weekly A319

Athens – St. Petersburg eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Stockholm Arlanda eff 19JUL20 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 03AUG20)

Athens – Stuttgart eff 03JUL20 4 weekly A320

Athens – Tallinn eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A320

Athens – Tbilisi eff 03JUL20 3 weekly A320

Athens – Tel Aviv eff 11JUN20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily from 21JUN20, 20 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Tirana eff 22JUN20 3 weekly A320 (9 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Toulouse eff 30JUN20 4 weekly A320

Athens – Tunis eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Valencia eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A320

Athens – Venice eff 21JUN20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Athens – Vienna eff 21JUN20 3 weekly A320 (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Athens – Warsaw eff 01JUL20 1 daily A320

Athens – Yerevan eff 01JUL20 2 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 02AUG20)

Athens – Zagreb eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A319/320

Athens – Zurich eff 25MAY20 2 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 22JUN20, 10 weekly from 01JUL20)

Corfu – Paris CDG eff 05JUL20 1 weekly A320

Irakleion – Bordeaux eff 06JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduce from 2 weekly)

Irakleion – Brest 1 weekly cancelled

Irakleion – Deauville 1 weekly cancelled

Irakleion – Dusseldorf eff 05SEP20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 3 weekly)

Irakleion – Frankfurt eff 25JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 4 weekly)

Irakleion – Lyon eff 02JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 3 weekly)

Irakleion – Marseille eff 03JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 2 weekly)

Irakleion – Metz/Nancy 1 weekly cancelled

Irakleion – Nantes eff 13JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 3 weekly)

Irakleion – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 5 weekly A320 (reduced from 7 weekly)

Irakleion – Toulouse eff 02JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 2 weekly)

Irakleion – Zurich eff 25JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 3 weekly)

Kalamata – Moscow Domodedovo eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A320

Kalamata – Munich eff 02JUL20 2 weekly A320

Kalamata – Paris CDG eff 02JUL20 2 weekly A320

Kalamata – Stockholm Arlanda eff 04JUL20 1 weekly A320

Rhodes – Frankfurt eff 15AUG20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 2 weekly)

Rhodes – Lyon eff 05JUL20 1 weekly A320 (reduced from 2 weekly)

Rhodes – Marseille 1 weekly cancelled

Rhodes – Paris CDG eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A320 (reduced from 3 weekly)

Rhodes – Zurich eff 19SEP20 1 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Barcelona eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Berlin Tegel eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Brussels eff 27AUG20 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Dusseldorf eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 25JUN20, 1 daily A321 from 01JUL20)

Thessaloniki – Frankfurt eff 03JUN20 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 24JUN20, 1 daily A321 from 01JUL20)

Thessaloniki – Hannover eff 04AUG20 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Moscow Domodedovo eff 02JUL20 6 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Munich eff 01JUN20 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 14JUN20, 5 weekly from 19JUN20, 14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Thessaloniki – Nuremberg eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Paris CDG eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – St. Petersburg eff 01JUL20 2 weekly A320

Thessaloniki – Stuttgart eff 03JUN20 2 weekly A320 (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Thessaloniki – Tel Aviv eff 21JUN20 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 02JUL20)

Thessaloniki – Zurich eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A320



A320 aircraft also includes A320neo variant on selected routes.