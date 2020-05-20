Sunwing Airlines S20 Domestic Canada network as of 13MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Sunwing Airlines last week (13MAY20) outlined planned domestic operation for summer 2020 season, in effect from late-June 2020. Based on the airline’s announcement, planned operation with Boeing 737-800 aircraft includes the following.

Toronto – Deer Lake 01JUL20 – 09SEP20 1 weekly
Toronto – Gander 26JUN20 – 08SEP20 2 weekly
Toronto – St. John’s NFLD 26JUN20 – 09SEP20 2 weekly
Toronto – Vancouver 28JUN20 – 08OCT20 1 weekly