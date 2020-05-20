Sunwing Airlines last week (13MAY20) outlined planned domestic operation for summer 2020 season, in effect from late-June 2020. Based on the airline’s announcement, planned operation with Boeing 737-800 aircraft includes the following.
Toronto – Deer Lake 01JUL20 – 09SEP20 1 weekly
Toronto – Gander 26JUN20 – 08SEP20 2 weekly
Toronto – St. John’s NFLD 26JUN20 – 09SEP20 2 weekly
Toronto – Vancouver 28JUN20 – 08OCT20 1 weekly
Sunwing Airlines S20 Domestic Canada network as of 13MAY20
