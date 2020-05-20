Alitalia in June 2020 plans to resume service to Spain, with flights to Barcelona and Madrid being offered. Embraer E175 aircraft to operate both routes.
Rome – Barcelona eff 03JUN20 3 weekly Embraer E175
AZ074 FCO1000 – 1150BCN E75 357
AZ077 BCN1240 – 1425FCO E75 357
Rome – Madrid eff 04JUN20 3 weekly Embraer E175
AZ058 FCO1000 – 1235MAD E75 146
AZ061 MAD1325 – 1555FCO E75 146
Alitalia June 2020 Spain interim operations as of 20MAY20
