Air Astana delays Almaty – Paris service to Oct 2020

Air Astana recently filed service changes for its planned Almaty – Paris CDG route, previously scheduled from 03JUN20. This route, on board Airbus A321neo 3 times weekly, is now scheduled to commence on 25OCT20. Reservation is available on/after 25OCT20.



KC253 ALA1415 – 1800CDG 32Q 357

KC254 CDG1920 – 0635+1ALA 32Q 357



This route is scheduled to replace Nur-Sultan – Paris CDG route. Note selected carriers has started using new IATA Code NQZ for Nur-Sultan, instead of TSE.