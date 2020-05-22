Thai Smile removes International schedule until late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Thai Smile in the last few days further revised planned schedule for the remainder of summer 2020 season, as the airline removed all International schedules until 24OCT20 inclusive.

The airline previously listed following planned International service for the remainder of summer 2020, despite reservation never opened.

Bangkok – Gaya – Varanasi – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 1 daily
Bangkok – Kaohsiung eff 02AUG20 4 weekly
Bangkok – Kolkata eff 02JUL20 5 weekly
Bangkok – Luang Prabang eff 01JUL20 4 weekly
Bangkok – Mumbai eff 01AUG20 1 daily
Bangkok – Penang eff 01AUG20 2 weekly
Bangkok – Phnom Penh eff 01AUG20 1 daily
Bangkok – Siem Reap eff 01AUG20 1 daily
Bangkok – Vientiane eff 01AUG20 1 daily
Bangkok – Yangon eff 01AUG20 1 daily

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.