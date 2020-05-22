Thai Smile removes International schedule until late-Oct 2020

Thai Smile in the last few days further revised planned schedule for the remainder of summer 2020 season, as the airline removed all International schedules until 24OCT20 inclusive.



The airline previously listed following planned International service for the remainder of summer 2020, despite reservation never opened.



Bangkok – Gaya – Varanasi – Bangkok eff 01OCT20 1 daily

Bangkok – Kaohsiung eff 02AUG20 4 weekly

Bangkok – Kolkata eff 02JUL20 5 weekly

Bangkok – Luang Prabang eff 01JUL20 4 weekly

Bangkok – Mumbai eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Penang eff 01AUG20 2 weekly

Bangkok – Phnom Penh eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Siem Reap eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Vientiane eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Bangkok – Yangon eff 01AUG20 1 daily