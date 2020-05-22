Air Canada files Physical Distancing configuration in May/June 2020

Air Canada recently filed revised seating configuration, based on number of seats available for reservation. Based on 17MAY20 OAG schedules, the interim ticket sales reduction that coincides with physical distancing measure (when possible) is in effect from 18MAY20 to 30JUN20, however this may have been implemented prior to 18MAY20.



Airbus A220-300

Configuration: J12Y125

Available seats for sale: J12Y77



Airbus A319

Configuration: J14Y106

Available seats for sale: J14Y72



Airbus A320

Configuration: J14Y132

Available seats for sale: J14Y90



Airbus A321

Configuration: J16Y174

Available seats for sale: J16Y115



Airbus A330-300

Configuration: J27O21Y244

Available seats for sale: J27O21Y128



Boeing 777-200LR

No scheduled 777-200LR passenger service until 30JUN20, but may be operating on ad-hoc basis.



Boeing 777-300ER (400-seater)

Configuration: J40O24Y336

Available seats for sale: J40O24Y202



Boeing 777-300ER (450-seater)

Configuration: J28O24Y398

Available seats for sale: J28O24Y239



Regular passenger service on board Boeing 777-300ER is only scheduled on selected domestic flights in June 2020.



Boeing 787-8

Configuration: J20O21Y214

Available seats for sale: J20O21Y145



Boeing 787-9

Configuration: J30O21Y247

Available seats for sale: J30O21Y167



CRJ100/200

Configuration: Y50

Available seats for sale: Y27



CRJ900

Configuration: J12Y64

Available seats for sale: J12Y34



Dash 8-100

No scheduled Dash 8-100 passenger service until 30JUN20, but may be operating on ad-hoc basis.



Dash 8-300

Configuration: Y50

Available seats for sale: Y27



Dash 8-Q400

Configuration: Y78

Available seats for sale: Y41



Embraer E175

Configuration: J12Y64

Available seats for sale: J12Y34



Embraer E190

Configuration: J9Y88

Available seats for sale: J9Y46



Selected airlines also implemented physical distancing on board, but revised seat counts based on number of available seats for sale is not published. Air Canada rouge aircraft is not part of schedule filing until 30JUN20.