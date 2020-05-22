Air Canada files Physical Distancing configuration in May/June 2020

Air Canada recently filed revised seating configuration, based on number of seats available for reservation. Based on 17MAY20 OAG schedules, the interim ticket sales reduction that coincides with physical distancing measure (when possible) is in effect from 18MAY20 to 30JUN20, however this may have been implemented prior to 18MAY20.
Airbus A220-300
Configuration: J12Y125
Available seats for sale: J12Y77
Airbus A319
Configuration: J14Y106
Available seats for sale: J14Y72
Airbus A320
Configuration: J14Y132
Available seats for sale: J14Y90
Airbus A321
Configuration: J16Y174
Available seats for sale: J16Y115
Airbus A330-300
Configuration: J27O21Y244
Available seats for sale: J27O21Y128
Boeing 777-200LR
No scheduled 777-200LR passenger service until 30JUN20, but may be operating on ad-hoc basis.
Boeing 777-300ER (400-seater)
Configuration: J40O24Y336
Available seats for sale: J40O24Y202
Boeing 777-300ER (450-seater)
Configuration: J28O24Y398
Available seats for sale: J28O24Y239
Regular passenger service on board Boeing 777-300ER is only scheduled on selected domestic flights in June 2020.
Boeing 787-8
Configuration: J20O21Y214
Available seats for sale: J20O21Y145
Boeing 787-9
Configuration: J30O21Y247
Available seats for sale: J30O21Y167
CRJ100/200
Configuration: Y50
Available seats for sale: Y27
CRJ900
Configuration: J12Y64
Available seats for sale: J12Y34
Dash 8-100
No scheduled Dash 8-100 passenger service until 30JUN20, but may be operating on ad-hoc basis.
Dash 8-300
Configuration: Y50
Available seats for sale: Y27
Dash 8-Q400
Configuration: Y78
Available seats for sale: Y41
Embraer E175
Configuration: J12Y64
Available seats for sale: J12Y34
Embraer E190
Configuration: J9Y88
Available seats for sale: J9Y46
Selected airlines also implemented physical distancing on board, but revised seat counts based on number of available seats for sale is not published. Air Canada rouge aircraft is not part of schedule filing until 30JUN20.
