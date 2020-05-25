Ukrainian carrier Wind Rose is delaying planned service on Kyiv Borispil – Zagreb route, reflected in recent schedule update. Previously scheduled from 02JUN20, the 3 weekly flights will now begin on 21JUL20. Embraer ERJ145 aircraft operates this route, and further changes remain likely.
7W765 KBP1325 – 1435ZAG ER4 246
7W766 ZAG1520 – 1815KBP ER4 246
Wind Rose delays Kyiv – Zagreb service to late-July 2020
Posted
Ukrainian carrier Wind Rose is delaying planned service on Kyiv Borispil – Zagreb route, reflected in recent schedule update. Previously scheduled from 02JUN20, the 3 weekly flights will now begin on 21JUL20. Embraer ERJ145 aircraft operates this route, and further changes remain likely.