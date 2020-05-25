British Airways S20 London Heathrow network changes as of 0745GMT 20MAY20

British Airways in the last few weeks adjusted its network at London Heathrow, including the removal of 4 destinations. As of 0745GMT 25MAY20, the oneWorld carrier is cancelling following routes.



London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Service cancelled until 31AUG20 inclusive

London Heathrow – Calgary Service cancelled for the remainder of S20

London Heathrow – Charleston SC Service cancelled for the remainder of S20

London Heathrow – Helsinki Service cancelled permanently for the time being

London Heathrow – Podgorica Previously planned new route in July/August 2020 cancelled



Separately, previously planned London Heathrow – Portland OR service will now commence on 02SEP20, on board Boeing 787-8.