British Airways S20 London Heathrow network changes as of 0745GMT 20MAY20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

British Airways in the last few weeks adjusted its network at London Heathrow, including the removal of 4 destinations. As of 0745GMT 25MAY20, the oneWorld carrier is cancelling following routes.

London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Service cancelled until 31AUG20 inclusive
London Heathrow – Calgary Service cancelled for the remainder of S20
London Heathrow – Charleston SC Service cancelled for the remainder of S20
London Heathrow – Helsinki Service cancelled permanently for the time being
London Heathrow – Podgorica Previously planned new route in July/August 2020 cancelled

Separately, previously planned London Heathrow – Portland OR service will now commence on 02SEP20, on board Boeing 787-8.