T'Way Air adds Seoul Gimpo – Busan service in 2Q20

T’Way Air this month launched new domestic route, as the airline enters Seoul Gimpo – Busan trunk route. Initially scheduled from 01MAY20 to 31MAY20, reservation for this route has been extended until 30JUN20 on the airline’s website.
Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 4 times daily.
TW9861 GMP0725 – 0835PUS 737 D
TW9863 GMP1040 – 1145PUS 737 D
TW9865 GMP1355 – 1450PUS 737 D
TW9867 GMP1655 – 1755PUS 737 D
TW9862 PUS0910 – 1010GMP 737 D
TW9864 PUS1220 – 1320GMP 737 D
TW9866 PUS1520 – 1625GMP 737 D
TW9868 PUS1830 – 1935GMP 737 D
