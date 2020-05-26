Luxair in preliminary schedule listing filed 2 service resumptions, scheduled in summer 2021 season. Planned operation based on OAG schedules as of 24MAY20 as follows.
Luxembourg – Stockholm Arlanda eff 09MAY21 Service resumption since June 2004, 6 weekly
LG5781 LUX1055 – 1355ARN DH4 x67
LG5783 LUX1640 – 1920ARN DH4 7
LG5782 ARN1415 – 1700LUX DH4 x67
LG5784 ARN1955 – 2240LUX DH4 7
Luxembourg – Turin eff 13MAY21 Service resumption since October 2018, 2 weekly
LG6575 LUX1905 – 2025TRN DH4 45
LG6576 TRN2105 – 2225LUX DH4 45
Luxair resumes to resume 2 routes in May 2021
Posted
Luxair in preliminary schedule listing filed 2 service resumptions, scheduled in summer 2021 season. Planned operation based on OAG schedules as of 24MAY20 as follows.