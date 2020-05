Gulf Air S20 network modification as of 25MAY20

Gulf Air in recent schedule update filed service changes for the remainder of summer 2020 season, upon planned gradual service resumption as early as June 2020. As of 25MAY20, following routes are being cancelled, as schedules being removed. Further changes likely.



Bahrain – Addis Ababa 3 weekly service cancelled

Bahrain – Borg el Arab – Sharm el Sheikh – Bahrain 1 weekly service cancelled

Bahrain – Erbil 5 weekly service cancelled

Bahrain – Kuala Lumpur Planned service resumption from 02JUL20 (1 daily 787-9) cancelled

Bahrain – Larnaca 5 weekly service cancelled

Bahrain – Milan Malpensa Planned 5 weekly (7 weekly from 31AUG20) A321neo service from 01JUL20 cancelled

Bahrain – Milan Malpensa – Nice Planned 2 weekly A321neo service 03JUL20 – 30AUG20 cancelled

Bahrain – Munich Planned 4 weekly A320 service 01JUL20 – 14SEP20 cancelled

Bahrain – Sharm el Sheikh – Borg el Arab – Bahrain 4 weekly service cancelled



Selected routes listed above is also removed for winter 2020/21 season. The carrier’s planned 3 weekly Bahrain – Mykonos – Athens – Bahrain service remains unchanged, scheduled from 02JUL20 to 15SEP20, on board Airbus A320ceo/neo aircraft.