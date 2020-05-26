Air Chathams resumes various Auckland routes from late-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Chathams on Sunday 24MAY20 resumed various routes to/from Auckland, as New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 last week. The airline is now offering following service with reduced frequency.

Auckland – Paraparaumu 8 weekly
Auckland – Whakatane 12 weekly
Auckland – Whanganui 12 weekly

The airline continues to operate 1 weekly service each between Chatham Islands and Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.