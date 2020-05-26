Air Chathams resumes various Auckland routes from late-May 2020

Air Chathams on Sunday 24MAY20 resumed various routes to/from Auckland, as New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 last week. The airline is now offering following service with reduced frequency.



Auckland – Paraparaumu 8 weekly

Auckland – Whakatane 12 weekly

Auckland – Whanganui 12 weekly



The airline continues to operate 1 weekly service each between Chatham Islands and Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington.