Korean Air next week schedules one-time service on Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa route, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Seoul departure is scheduled on 04JUN20, Milan departure on 05JUN20.
KE8927 ICN1320 – 1830MXP 77W
KE8928 MXP1810 – 1210+1ICN 77W
Korean Air schedules one-time Milan flight in early-June 2020
Posted
Korean Air next week schedules one-time service on Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa route, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Seoul departure is scheduled on 04JUN20, Milan departure on 05JUN20.