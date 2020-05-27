Philippine Airlines in the last few days gradually updated North American schedule for the month of June 2020. Following is preliminary operation as of 26MAY20, subject to change pending on current situation.
Manila – Honolulu 2 weekly A330-300
Manila – Los Angeles 4 weekly 777-300ER
Manila – New York JFK eff 11JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Manila – San Francisco 4 weekly 777-300ER
Manila – Toronto 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Manila – Vancouver 2 weekly 777-300ER
Philippine Airlines June 2020 North American Preliminary operation as of 26MAY20
Posted
Philippine Airlines in the last few days gradually updated North American schedule for the month of June 2020. Following is preliminary operation as of 26MAY20, subject to change pending on current situation.