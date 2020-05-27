EGYPTAIR has delayed planned service launch to Ireland, originally scheduled to commence on 04JUN20. The new 4 weekly Airbus A320neo service scheduled on Cairo – Dublin route will now commence on 25OCT20, the launch of winter 2020/21 schedule.
MS775 CAI0920 – 1320DUB 32N x135
MS776 DUB1420 – 2150CAI 32N x135
EGYPTAIR delays Dublin launch to Oct 2020
