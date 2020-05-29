Atlantic Airways extends interim schedule to mid-June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands has extended interim schedule by additional 2 weeks, announced by the airline last week. From 01JUN20 to 13JUN20, the airline continues to operate Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen route, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft. In addition, the airline will be adding 4th weekly flight from 01JUN20.

RC450 FAE1015 – 1320CPH 32A x267
RC453 CPH1420 – 1535FAE 32A x267


