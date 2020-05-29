Georgian Airways schedules limited operation in June 2020

Georgian Airways on Wednesday (27MAY20) announced its preliminary operation for the month of June 2020, prior to gradual service resumption from July 2020. In June, the airline plans to operate flights to Amsterdam and Tel Aviv, with travel restrictions remain in place, impacting passenger traffic rights.
Tbilisi – Amsterdam 08JUN20 / 15JUN20 / 27JUN20
A9651 TBS1000 – 1300AMS 737
A9652 AMS1400 – 2030TBS 737
Tbilisi – Tel Aviv 04JUN20 / 11JUN20 / 21JUN20 / 25JUN20
A9695 TBS0925 – 1055TLV 737
A9696 TLV1235 – 1610TBS 737
