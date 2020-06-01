Aeroflot revises planned long-haul additions in 2020/21

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in late-May 2020 revised planned service resumption on 3 long-haul routes, including Mumbai, Osaka and Singapore. Latest service adjustment as follows.
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Mumbai eff 29MAR21 1 daily A330-300 (Previously scheduled from 02JUL20)
SU238 SVO0025 – 0950BOM 333 D
SU239 BOM1120 – 1620SVO 333 D
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Osaka Kansai eff 29MAR21 4 weekly A350-900XWB (Previously scheduled from 01JUN20)
SU268 SVO1915 – 1105+1KIX 359 x357
SU269 KIX1245 – 1645SVO 359 x146
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Singapore eff 25DEC20 5 weekly A350-900XWB (Previously scheduled from 25OCT20)
SU280 SVO1940 – 1055+1SIN 359 x46
SU281 SIN1230 – 1830SVO 359 x57
Schedule listing for Singapore is in effect until 26MAR21.
