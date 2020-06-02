Singapore Airlines June/July 2020 operations as of 01JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Singapore Airlines on Monday (01JUN20) issued latest statement regarding its planned operation, as interim schedule extended into late-July 2020. The latest advisory sees the airline and subsidiary Silk Air resuming additional routes with reduced frequencies.

Singapore – Adelaide eff 08JUN20 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Amsterdam eff 09JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Auckland eff 09JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Barcelona eff 11JUN20 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Christchurch eff 14JUN20 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Copenhagen eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Frankfurt 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Hong Kong eff 10JUN20 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – London Heathrow 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Melbourne eff 08JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Osaka Kansai eff 12JUN20 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore eff 08JUN20 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Silk Air service
Singapore – Cebu eff 10JUN20 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur eff 13JUN20 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu eff 09JUN20 2 weekly 737-800