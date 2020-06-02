Air China adds Boeing 747-8I Shanghai – Guangzhou route from July 2020

Air China starting next month plans to add Boeing 747-8I service on Shanghai Hongqiao – Guangzhou route, scheduled to operate 2 daily round-trip flights. The 747-8I will operate this route from 01JUL20, replacing A321/737-800.



CA1837 SHA1235 – 1500CAN 747 D

CA1830 SHA1955 – 2225CAN 747 D



CA1838 CAN0855 – 1120SHA 747 D

CA1829 CAN1615 – 1835SHA 747 D



Between July and October 2020, the 747-8I is also scheduled to operate following domestic service to/from Beijing Capital, 1 daily each: Chengdu, Chongqing and Guangzhou. The 747-400 is scheduled to operate 1 daily each Beijing Capital – Guangzhou and Beijing Capital – Shenzhen route during the same period.