Russian carrier Red Wings from July 2020 plans to operate new service to Cyprus, pending travel restrictions. The airline intends to operate Ufa – Larnaca route on board Airbus A321 from 07JUL20, operating every 10-11 days.
Operational schedule varies. Following schedule is scheduled on 07/08JUL20.
WZ3073 UFA0100 – 0130LCA 321
WZ3074 LCA1515 – 2330UFA 321
Red Wings plans Ufa – Larnaca service from July 2020
Posted
