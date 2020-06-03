Red Wings plans Ufa – Larnaca service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Russian carrier Red Wings from July 2020 plans to operate new service to Cyprus, pending travel restrictions. The airline intends to operate Ufa – Larnaca route on board Airbus A321 from 07JUL20, operating every 10-11 days.

Operational schedule varies. Following schedule is scheduled on 07/08JUL20.

WZ3073 UFA0100 – 0130LCA 321
WZ3074 LCA1515 – 2330UFA 321