Thai Airways International moves London / Paris resumption to August 2020

Thai Airways International in the last 24 hours further adjusted planned service to Europe. Latest adjustment focuses on changes to planned London and Paris service, now scheduled to resume in August.



Bangkok – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-300ER (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 16JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20)

Bangkok – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 17JUL20)



Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, the Star Alliance carrier has pushed back planned service resumption to August 2020. London and Paris continued to show flights available for booking in July 2020, prior to latest adjustment.