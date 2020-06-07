Xiamen Airlines on Monday (08JUN20) plans one-time charter service on Fuzhou – Accra sector, operating with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Blocked time for Westbound is 16 hours, Eastbound 15hrs 20mins, spanning 7855 miles.
MF8877 FOC0010 – 0810ACC 789 08JUN20
MF8878 ACC1110 – 1030+1FOC 789 08JUN20
Based on data from FlightRadar24, registration of the aircraft for this flight is B-7838.
Xiamen Airlines schedules one-time Fuzhou – Accra service on 08JUN20
Posted
Xiamen Airlines on Monday (08JUN20) plans one-time charter service on Fuzhou – Accra sector, operating with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Blocked time for Westbound is 16 hours, Eastbound 15hrs 20mins, spanning 7855 miles.